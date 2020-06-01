Register Now For The Boonah Freedom Climb! – 96five Family Radio

The Boonah Freedom Climb returns for 2020 and 96five is proud to be the media partner for this fantastic event.

In previous years the climb saw participants hiking up Mount Edwards in the Scenic Rim. This year has seen some changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the aim remains the same – to support the work of Project Freedom in Cambodia.

Project Freedom is based in Phnom Penh and works tirelessly in the fight against human trafficking and modern day slavery. The project aims to support the vulnerable who are living in slum dwellings and surviving on minimal resources and money. The Project Freedom social workers aim to improve the mental and physical health of vulnerable groups in Cambodia, particularly women and children that are vulnerable to trafficking.

So this year the aim is to take part in a virtual challenge of 20 kms in 20 days. From June twenty you can do laps of your block, your pool or your suburb!

You could even mix it up and do something different each day! Get your creative hats on, because the BFC team want to see some pictures of how you choose to complete your 20k’s. You can share those pictures via their Facebook page.

It costs just $10, or $5 for a student to take part. You can register as an individual or as a team, so why not consider getting your class, church or community group involved.

Register and find out more information at the Boonah Freedom Climb website.