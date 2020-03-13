School Excursion to Morayfield State School – 96five Family Radio

The GPS told us to head north to Morayfield State School for this mornings school excursion.

Located in the Caboolture region, the school and local area are in a high growth region with Morayfield boasting a student population of 570.

Last year the school welcomed Russell Thompson as their new principal and he told 96five’s Ken and Nicky that the school has a community focus. You can listen to the interview with Principal Thompson in the audio player above.

“We have a very active Playgroup, and on Tuesday’s that group is made up of pre school age children. We really work with the community to get those kids engaged and prepared before they come to school.”

Principal Thompson also said that the school had a number of programs to instil positive values in the students.

“Our three school expectations are of being responsible, being safe and being respectful. So we make sure those values are embedded in each lesson we teach our children.”

We had so much fun at Morayfield State School – check out some of the snaps of the morning, thanks to MMM Photography.