Send Hope – Pack a Gift-Filled Shoebox for Operation Christmas Child – 96five Family Radio

It’s exciting to be partnering with Operation Christmas Child this year to bring gift-filled shoeboxes to children in need, in over 100 countries around the world.

At face value, your Operation Christmas Child shoebox may just be a cardboard carton filled with toys, soap, and stickers, but by packing a box with Operation Christmas Child you are bringing a message of hope, letting them know God loves them and has not forgotten them during this time of fear and uncertainty.

Where did my box go last year?

Last year, Australia and New Zealand packed a massive 273,160 Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes! But have you ever wondered what happens to your box after it’s been packed… or where in the world it ends up?

How to Pack a Shoebox… It’s Easy!

Fill your shoebox with simple gifts… and aim to include something from each of the six categories:

Something to wear

Something to play with

Something for school

Something to love

Something special

Something for personal hygiene

You can download the full list of gift ideas here and find your nearest drop-off location online at Operation Christmas Child.

Pack a gift-filled shoebox for Operation Christmas Child today!

Article supplied with thanks to Hope Media.