 Send Hope – Pack a Gift-Filled Shoebox for Operation Christmas Child – 96five Family Radio

Send Hope – Pack a Gift-Filled Shoebox for Operation Christmas Child

By 96five Wednesday 16 Sep 2020

It’s exciting to be partnering with Operation Christmas Child this year to bring gift-filled shoeboxes to children in need, in over 100 countries around the world.

At face value, your Operation Christmas Child shoebox may just be a cardboard carton filled with toys, soap, and stickers, but by packing a box with Operation Christmas Child you are bringing a message of hope, letting them know God loves them and has not forgotten them during this time of fear and uncertainty.

operation christmas child overview 2020

Where did my box go last year?

Last year, Australia and New Zealand packed a massive 273,160 Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes! But have you ever wondered what happens to your box after it’s been packed… or where in the world it ends up?

2019 infographic

How to Pack a Shoebox… It’s Easy!

how to pack a shoebox video

Fill your shoebox with simple gifts… and aim to include something from each of the six categories:

  • Something to wear
  • Something to play with
  • Something for school
  • Something to love
  • Something special
  • Something for personal hygiene

You can download the full list of gift ideas here and find your nearest drop-off location online at Operation Christmas Child.

 Pack a gift-filled shoebox for Operation Christmas Child today!

Article supplied with thanks to Hope Media.

Related Articles

Pack a Shoebox and Bless a Child in Need!!!

KNS Podcast – why was Nicky a Christmas GRINCH???

Fill a shoebox with love and fill a child’s heart with hope

It’s Almost Time to Deliver your Shoeboxes!

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Teeny Tiny Stevies – Not Just Music for Kids

Send Hope – Pack a Gift-Filled Shoebox for Operation Christmas Child

Sexting: What to Do if It Happens to Your Child

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman Reunite for ‘Long Way Up’

The World’s First One Dollar Coin Designed to be Donated

Mark Elmendorp – Do You Need to go to Church?

When You Don’t Understand God

What to Do When Parents and Grandparents Disagree