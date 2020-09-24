96five SOS - Stepping Up to the Plate for Kacey – 96five Family Radio

Main Image: Kacey is surprised on her front doorstep. Listen: Ken & Nicky with Kacey’s 96five SOS call.

Being a parent can be tough at the best of times, but 2020 has been especially hard for single mum Kacey.

After separating from her partner earlier this year, Kacey’s three-year-old son Austin was given the diagnosis of level three autism and global developmental delay. A couple of months later, Kacey was noticing that her two-year-old daughter Grace was not eating properly, and had become violently ill. After a quick trip to the doctor, it was discovered that she was anemic and coeliac. Kacey’s anxiety throughout COVID has proven to be a challenge, telling 96five’s Ken and Nicky in their chat on the phone.

“It’s been a very crazy and stressful time – along with everything else that’s going on [in the world].”

There is, however, some light at the end of the tunnel for this young family. Kacey’s daughter Grace has made a recovery and is back to her sassy two-year-old self. Long time friend Rosie saw the difficulties that Kacey was facing and nominated her for a 96five SOS.

To let them know that the community was thinking of them, a couple of fantastic businesses stepped up to bless this young family.

The team at I Hate Cooking are sending a chef to make three large, home-cooked family meals. It includes all the groceries required, as well as the storage containers needed, and is valued at $250.

Little Village Café and Play Centre are providing a wonderful party and play experience for Liam, Austin and Grace. It’s the perfect place that fosters inclusivity and sensory friendly play.

Thanks so much to these businesses who have supported this 96five SOS.

If you know someone who is deserving of a 96five SOS, nominate them here.