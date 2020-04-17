Spread The Warmth This Mother's Day – 96five Family Radio

This Mother’s Day, you can support a mum who’s fled domestic violence and is living in crisis accommodation.

The figures around domestic violence in Australia are sobering.

Across the country, police are called to over 400 domestic violence incidents daily. 1 in 6 women, and 1 in 16 men have experienced physical or sexual violence from a current or former partner. 25 per cent of women and 5 per cent of men have experienced emotional abuse from a current or former partner.

Tragically one woman is murdered in Australia every week at the hands of someone they once trusted.

The horrific deaths of Hannah Clarke and her three children, Aailyah, Laianah and Trey, shocked and appalled the nation in February. No one should have to live in fear, but this is the reality that many in our community find themselves in.

Domestic Violence Numbers Increase Amidst Pandemic

And as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the globe, lockdown conditions have seen a surge in domestic violence numbers.

Equality is a Chinese organisation fighting violence against women, it has seen it’s call centre swamped from early February as Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province were locked down.

In Spain, calls to the national domestic violence emergency line were up 18% in the first two weeks of their lockdown. And at the beginning of April, the French police reported a nationwide spike of 30% in domestic violence cases.

Here in Australia officials have reminded us that restrictions will be with us for at least the next six months, so we all need to play our part in watching out for potential abuse within our communities.

Show Your Support

This Mother’s Day you can show your support to a woman who’s fled domestic violence by getting behind the 2020 Spread the Warmth Campaign, with the purchase of a brand new robe.

As in previous years 96five has partnered with the Brisbane Domestic Violence Service, but this year it looks a little different.

With the ever present threat of COVID-19, this years campaign is completely contactless – no shopping trip or drop off is required.

All you need to do is visit the Spread the Warmth Donation Page and make a donation to the tally.

$25 is all it takes to provide a brand-new robe to a mum who’s fled for her life, providing her with much needed hope, support and encouragement.

So this Mother’s Day let’s spread the right stuff with the Spread the Warmth Campaign. The Brisbane Domestic Violence Service (BDVS) is a free and confidential service for people in the Brisbane Metropolitan area who are affected by domestic and family violence. The service supports women, children, family members and others.

If you need assistance you can contact them on 3217 2544.

If you need emergency help you can also contact:

Police on 000

DVConnect Womensline on 1800 811 811 (24 hours, 7 days a week) Note: This number is not recorded on your phone bill

DV Connect Mensline on 1800 600 636

National DV line on 1800 737 732.

If you would like to leave a message of support please fill in the form below.