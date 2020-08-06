Support Brisbane Students - The Cereal For Coffee Cafe Event – 96five Family Radio

This Tuesday is your chance to support Brisbane school students who would otherwise be going to school hungry.
Cereal For Coffee was launched in 2015 by Phil and Samara Sargeson. The idea is pretty simple – you simply turn up at a participating cafe and trade a box of cereal for your daily fix of coffee. Cereal For Coffee don’t want to see any kids going to school hungry, and they feed around 1600 students every week.
Each one of those kids now get a nutritious start to the day, setting them up for a great day in the classroom.
This Tuesday you can take it one step further with the Cereal For Coffee Cafe Event, supporting school kids and local business. Grab a box (or more) of cereal, drop it off at one of the cafes listed below, and make sure you purchase a coffee while you’re there.
Feed school kids and support local business – it’s #coffeewithpurpose
The Cereal For Coffee Cafe Event 2020 is proudly supported by 96five.
|Pelican’s Nest Cafe
|
143 Esplanade, Wynnum QLD 4178
|
3/119 Glenora St, Wynnum QLD 4178
|
2/145 Florence St, Wynnum QLD 4178
|
Shop 4/48 Bloomfield St, Cleveland QLD 4163
|
115 Bloomfield St, Cleveland QLD 4163
|
193 S Pine Rd, Brendale QLD 4500
|
7/3375 Pacific Hwy, Slacks Creek QLD 4127
|
Shop 2/95 Prince Edward Parade, Scarborough QLD 4020
|
898 Stanley St E, Woolloongabba QLD 4102
|
185 Beverley St, Morningside QLD 4170
|Vivo Cafe
|
Garden Square Office Park, 643 Kessels Road, Upper Mt Gravatt QLD 4122
|Mango Hill Market Place Halpine Drive &, Anzac Ave, Mango Hill QLD 4509
|
1/65 Tank St, Gladstone Central QLD 4680
|
8/461 Ipswich Rd, Brisbane City QLD 4103
|
Capalaba Central Shopping Centre,, Shop 5, 38 – 62 Moreton Bay Road, Capalaba QLD 4157
|
2/5 Secam St, Mansfield QLD 4122
|
Cambridge St, West End QLD 4101
|Sunshine Coast
|
83 York St, Nundah QLD 4012
|Birdhouse Coffee
|2/388 Logan Rd, Stones Corner QLD 4120
|
Shop 3, Stamford Plaza Hotel, 39 Edward St, Brisbane City QLD 4000
|
Birkdale Green Business Area, Shop 9/112 Birkdale Rd,
Birkdale QLD 4159
|
Shop T1 Benowa Village Corner Ashmore Rd &, Ross St, Benowa QLD 4217
|
Shop 23 Nerang Mall, Cnr Gilston Rd &, New St, Nerang QLD 4211
|Banyo Retail Centre, 207/279 Tufnell Rd, Brisbane QLD 4014
|
2/24 Waldron St, Yarrabilba QLD 4207
|
Shop 4 34/36 Yarrabilba Dr, Yarrabilba QLD 4207
|
Shop 9/16/22 Yarrabilba Dr, Yarrabilba QLD 4207
|
1551 Waterford Tamborine Rd, Logan Village QLD 4207
|Bean
|
Laneway, 181 George St,
Brisbane 4000
|
Shop 5/46 Beerburrum Rd,
Caboolture 4510
|The Park Social
|Unit 1/5-11 Jardine Dr, Redland Bay 4165