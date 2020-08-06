Support Brisbane Students - The Cereal For Coffee Cafe Event – 96five Family Radio

This Tuesday is your chance to support Brisbane school students who would otherwise be going to school hungry.

Cereal For Coffee was launched in 2015 by Phil and Samara Sargeson. The idea is pretty simple – you simply turn up at a participating cafe and trade a box of cereal for your daily fix of coffee. Cereal For Coffee don’t want to see any kids going to school hungry, and they feed around 1600 students every week.

Each one of those kids now get a nutritious start to the day, setting them up for a great day in the classroom.

This Tuesday you can take it one step further with the Cereal For Coffee Cafe Event, supporting school kids and local business. Grab a box (or more) of cereal, drop it off at one of the cafes listed below, and make sure you purchase a coffee while you’re there.

Feed school kids and support local business – it’s #coffeewithpurpose

The Cereal For Coffee Cafe Event 2020 is proudly supported by 96five.