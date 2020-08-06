 Support Brisbane Students - The Cereal For Coffee Cafe Event – 96five Family Radio

Support Brisbane Students – The Cereal For Coffee Cafe Event

By 96five Friday 7 Aug 2020

This Tuesday is your chance to support Brisbane school students who would otherwise be going to school hungry.

Cereal For Coffee was launched in 2015 by Phil and Samara Sargeson. The idea is pretty simple – you simply turn up at a participating cafe and trade a box of cereal for your daily fix of coffee.  Cereal For Coffee don’t want to see any kids going to school hungry, and they feed around 1600 students every week.

Phil and Samara Sargeson

Each one of those kids now get a nutritious start to the day, setting them up for a great day in the classroom.

This Tuesday you can take it one step further with the Cereal For Coffee Cafe Event, supporting school kids and local business.  Grab a box (or more) of cereal, drop it off at one of the cafes listed below, and make sure you purchase a coffee while you’re there.

Feed school kids and support local business – it’s #coffeewithpurpose

The Cereal For Coffee Cafe Event 2020 is proudly supported by 96five.

Pelican’s Nest Cafe

143 Esplanade, Wynnum QLD 4178

Monty’s Place

3/119 Glenora St, Wynnum QLD 4178

Capacillios Cafe

2/145 Florence St, Wynnum QLD 4178

Brown’s Bakery Cafe

Shop 4/48 Bloomfield St, Cleveland QLD 4163

Bean and Leaf Cleveland

115 Bloomfield St, Cleveland QLD 4163

The Boiler Room Cafe

193 S Pine Rd, Brendale QLD 4500

Extraction Artisan Coffee

7/3375 Pacific Hwy, Slacks Creek QLD 4127

Sift Cafe

Shop 2/95 Prince Edward Parade, Scarborough QLD 4020

Pawpaw Cafe

898 Stanley St E, Woolloongabba QLD 4102

Vivo Cafe

185 Beverley St, Morningside QLD 4170
Vivo Cafe

Garden Square Office Park, 643 Kessels Road, Upper Mt Gravatt QLD 4122

Stellarossa Mango Hill

 Mango Hill Market Place Halpine Drive &, Anzac Ave, Mango Hill QLD 4509

Boy Espresso Bar

1/65 Tank St, Gladstone Central QLD 4680

Little Clive Cafe

8/461 Ipswich Rd, Brisbane City QLD 4103

The Vintage Apron

Capalaba Central Shopping Centre,, Shop 5, 38 – 62 Moreton Bay Road, Capalaba QLD 4157

The Coffee Nook

2/5 Secam St, Mansfield QLD 4122

Morning After.

Cambridge St, West End QLD 4101

Mrs Bean Mobile Coffee

 Sunshine Coast

York Street Espresso Bar

83 York St, Nundah QLD 4012
Birdhouse Coffee 2/388 Logan Rd, Stones Corner QLD 4120

Cleberson’s Coffee

Shop 3, Stamford Plaza Hotel, 39 Edward St, Brisbane City QLD 4000

Ginger & Lime Cafe

Birkdale Green Business Area, Shop 9/112 Birkdale Rd, 

Birkdale QLD 4159

Stellarossa Benowa Village

Shop T1 Benowa Village Corner Ashmore Rd &, Ross St, Benowa QLD 4217

Stellarossa Nerang Mall

Shop 23 Nerang Mall, Cnr Gilston Rd &, New St, Nerang QLD 4211

Stellarossa Banyo

 Banyo Retail Centre, 207/279 Tufnell Rd, Brisbane QLD 4014

Stellarossa Yarrabilba

2/24 Waldron St, Yarrabilba QLD 4207

Thom and Ann’s

Shop 4 34/36 Yarrabilba Dr, Yarrabilba QLD 4207

Yarrabilba Coffee Hub

Shop 9/16/22 Yarrabilba Dr, Yarrabilba QLD 4207

Green Frog Hollow

1551 Waterford Tamborine Rd, Logan Village QLD 4207
Bean

Laneway, 181 George St, 

Brisbane 4000

Rustic Bebida Cafe

Shop 5/46 Beerburrum Rd, 

Caboolture 4510
The Park Social Unit 1/5-11 Jardine Dr, Redland Bay 4165

 

