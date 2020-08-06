 Thank You Brisbane - 4600+ Miracles Given on Miracles Day! – 96five Family Radio

Thank You Brisbane – 4600+ Miracles Given on Miracles Day!

By Justin RouillonFriday 7 Aug 2020

Thank you Brisbane, as you stood up and gave the miracle of sight to the most vulnerable people in the world.

At the time of writing, 96five listeners have given over 4600 miracles!

 

That means 4604 people in developing nations will have their sight restored, with a simple and fast cataract operation.

Miracles Day is CBM’s annual opportunity for Australians to lift someone out of deep poverty, by giving a simple, affordable cataract surgery that will restore sight – for only $33. The operation only takes 12-minutes.

Your support of Miracles Day has enabled CBM Australia to fund urgently needed surgeries, plus cataract screening camps and school screening programs, in the most remote areas of Nepal, The Philippines, Vietnam, Bangladesh, India, Cameroon, Tanzania and Niger and Indonesia.

If you gave the miracle of sight – thank you!  And if you’d still like to give it’s not too late!  You can give a miracle here.

 

