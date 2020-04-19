The 96five ANZAC Day Driveway Service - Saturday at 6am & 11am – 96five Family Radio

This ANZAC Day is going to look unlike any before.

No marches, no dawn services, our elderly veterans isolated for their own safety; this ANZAC Day will be one that won’t be forgotten any time soon.

But even as we are physically distant, we are emotionally connected, we stand together, and we will remember them.

In the absence of the traditional ANZAC Day services, 96five has prepared a very special radio event – the ANZAC Day Driveway Service.

The service will feature reflections from defence chaplains Haydn Parsons (Australian Army), Michelle Philp (RAAF) and Stephen Briggs (Australian Navy).

96five’s Arthur Muhl will be the MC, and you can listen to the service Saturday at 6am and again at 11am.

You can listen on air, online or on your device at 96five.com or via the iHeart Radio app.

So take the tranny out into the driveway, take your phone out onto the balcony, or crank up the radio in the lounge room and remember them with 96five’s ANZAC Day Driveway Service.