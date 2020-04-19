 The 96five ANZAC Day Driveway Service - Saturday at 6am & 11am – 96five Family Radio

The 96five ANZAC Day Driveway Service – Saturday at 6am & 11am

By Justin RouillonMonday 20 Apr 2020

This ANZAC Day is going to look unlike any before.

No marches, no dawn services, our elderly veterans isolated for their own safety; this ANZAC Day will be one that won’t be forgotten any time soon.

But even as we are physically distant, we are emotionally connected, we stand together, and we will remember them.

In the absence of the traditional ANZAC Day services, 96five has prepared a very special radio event – the ANZAC Day Driveway Service.

The service will feature reflections from defence chaplains Haydn Parsons (Australian Army), Michelle Philp (RAAF) and Stephen Briggs (Australian Navy).

Hayden Parsons

Haydn Parsons will deliver the main address.

96five’s Arthur Muhl will be the MC, and you can listen to the service Saturday at 6am and again at 11am.

You can listen on air, online or on your device at 96five.com or via the iHeart Radio app.

So take the tranny out into the driveway, take your phone out onto the balcony, or crank up the radio in the lounge room and remember them with 96five’s ANZAC Day Driveway Service.

Related Articles

LISTEN – Remembrance Day Reflection from RAAF Chaplain Michelle Philp

ANZAC Biscuits: Their History, and a Recipe for a Paleo-Friendly, Healthier Version

What lessons can we learn from the ANZAC’s?

Banjo Paterson’s Forgotten ANZAC Role: One of the Least-Known Parts of His Life

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

The 96five ANZAC Day Driveway Service – Saturday at 6am & 11am

Paul Blom – What Do You Love?

Spread The Warmth This Mother’s Day

Chocolate Birthday Cake Recipe

Five Albums in Five Weeks – A Musical Coping Strategy

The Long Haul: Richard Fay on Hanging In There [Audio]

Rolling With It: How Positive Language and Mindset Can Help You or Your Business Adapt to Change

Banjo Paterson’s Forgotten ANZAC Role: One of the Least-Known Parts of His Life