Today is Miracle's Day - You Can Restore Sight! – 96five Family Radio

Today is Miracles Day!

The day when CBM, 96five and Christian radio stations around the country come together with generous Australians to give the miracle gift of sight to thousands of people! These are the world’s poorest, who are going needlessly blind from cataracts. You can help give them their miracle, just like Reena (pictured above with 96five’s Luke and Susie).

Reena’s Story

Last year, we met a little girl called Reena. Living in a remote Nepal village, just metres from the border of India, 11-year-old Reena struggled to see, with a severe cataract completely blocking sight in her right eye. When her mum abandoned her and her seven brothers and sisters, eloping with another man, life took a turn for the worse.

Reena’s father, an alcoholic, didn’t look after his children. Left to fend for herself, Reena’s basic needs were neglected. When a local woman noticed Reena needed help, she told her sister Meena about the little girl.

Meena and her husband had lost their eldest child, a daughter, at the age of 12 to Scrub Typhus. She was misdiagnosed by the local hospital, and by the time she got the correct diagnosis it was too late.

After losing her daughter, Meena wanted to adopt another child, and kept all her daughter’s clothes and toys, just in case. Upon meeting Reena, and seeing her “white eye”, a friend of the family offered to take Meena and her new father to the CBM Supported Hospital to see if her eye could be fixed.

There is no legal adoption in the area but Meena calls herself Aunt to Reena. In Nepal, this is a term of endearment for a caregiver.

How You Can Help

Over the years our teams have travelled to countries like Tanzania, Vietnam and Nepal, and have seen those miracles take place. They’ve been witnessing the life changing work of CBM as they empower local medical staff to restore sight to those who need it.

Today is your chance to partner with 96five for Miracles Day, and give the gift of sight through the work of CBM.

It takes only $33 to give the miracle gift of sight saving surgery to the world’s poorest people.

You can give a miracle by phoning 131 226, or donating online.

Find out more about the work of CBM by visiting their website.