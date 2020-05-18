 Virtual School Excursion With Griffin State School – 96five Family Radio

Virtual School Excursion With Griffin State School

By Justin RouillonMonday 18 May 2020

After the success of the first ever 96five Virtual School Excursion, we return for a second helping!

With the majority of Queensland students still learning remotely, the door was wide open for a second online event this Friday May 22nd.

This Virtual School Excursion will see Ken and Nicky connecting with the staff and students from Griffin State School.  Just four years young, Griffin State School is an independent state school in the growing suburbs surrounding North Lakes.

Our first Virtual School Excursion was held in conjunction with Lawnton State School and featured guests such as 7NEWS anchor Sharyn Ghidella.

Sharyn Ghidella from 7NEWS chats with Ken & Nicky at the first Virtual School Excursion.

Lawnton Principal Stuart Hovey told 96five that the online connection further strengthened the family nature of the school community.

“We talk about Lawnton State School being a family, even though we’re apart we’re all still one family and it’s great to be able to see everyone join together.  We have incredible staff, fantastic parents and amazing students, when you put all of those together, that’s what makes for a great school.”

So join in all the fun of the Virtual School Excursion, this Friday from 6am with Ken, Nicky and the staff and students of Griffin State School.  Listen the old fashioned way via the FM dial, or listen online at 96five.com, or through the iHeart Radio app.

