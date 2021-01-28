96five Launches New Careline – 96five Family Radio

Someone who cares is just a phone call away, whether you need prayer, encouragement, someone to talk to, or a referral to a range of Christian and secular support services.

By 96five Thursday 28 Jan 2021

96five has launched a new partnership with Careline Connections to provide a listening ear and support for those times when life feels overwhelming.

The 96five Careline Connection is a confidential, telephone help service for listeners who need encouragement with struggles they might be having. The service will be available between 9am and 11pm, seven days a week, and can be reached on 2103 3195.

Following a year of national disasters, including a global pandemic and financial crisis, the careline is another way that 96five can show the community that they are foremost in our thoughts.

Someone who cares is just a phone call away, whether you need prayer, encouragement, someone to talk to, or a referral to a range of Christian and secular support services. These services include 24 hour crisis support services, counselling, family and relationship support as well as financial support, referrals to suitable Churches in a callers local area and other support services.

Careline Connections is a not for profit Company Limited by Guarantee provided as a community service to listeners of Christian media across Australia. Our Christian volunteers are trained to provide a listening ear and avenue for prayer and encouragement across the numerous life journeys callers can bring to Careline.

Careline is backed by the Christian Counsellors Association of Australia (CCAA) and by a number of Churches.

The 96five Careline Connection’s motto is Care, Listen, Refer and Pray and will offer Bible readings as suitable to the callers situation for their encouragement and edification.

Careline Connections is a non-denominational Christian service open to all who may be seeking prayer or simply someone to talk to and a listening ear.