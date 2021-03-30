96five SOS - An Easter Gift for Amy & Shane – 96five Family Radio

Not long after Amy's wedding her husband Shane was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Their friend Debbie nominated them for a 96five SOS.

By 96five Tuesday 30 Mar 2021 SOS

Main Image: Amy and Shane on their wedding day. Listen: Ken & Nicky surprise Amy with a 96five SOS call.

There are so many in our community doing it tough, especially given the challenges of the last year.

Amy and Shane tied the knot last year with only five people in attendance in line with the then coronavirus restrictions.

Only two months later Shane was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a type of blood and bone cancer. As a result he’s undergone blood transfusions, two stem cell transplants and chemotherapy and has had a long hospital stay.

Amy told Ken & Nicky that it’s been a tough journey so far, with Shane having a long road to recovery.

“He’s still in hospital in a ward but he almost died in the ICU and he now has a liver disease from the treatment that he’s had.”

Amy has stepped up as Shane’s primary caregiver and can only work a few a few days a week because Shane’s health situation is so unstable.

The families finances are tight, and to throw extra pressure into the mix Amy’s six year old daughter has also had a hospital stay. Add to that moving house on her own and this is one family who was in need of a pick me up and a reminder that the community cared for them.

Amy and Shane were nominated for a 96five SOS by their friend Debbie, who Amy says has been a lifeline over the past 12 months.

“She’s such an amazing person, and her whole family is so encouraging – they’re amazing people.”

Ahead of Easter some friends of 96five wanted to help Amy and her family, especially seeing that Amy has found faith as a new Christian.

Amy and Shane have received a $100 fuel card, a $200 Coles voucher to stock up the pantry for the holidays, and a massive Easter hamper, full of goodies and treats for the long weekend.