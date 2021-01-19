 96five Supports 2021 Change the Heart Prayer Service – 96five Family Radio

96five Supports 2021 Change the Heart Prayer Service

The 'Change the Heart Prayer Service' will take place at 6:30pm (AEST) on Monday January 25th, and is hosted by Common Grace, a movement of over 50,000 people pursuing Jesus and justice.

By 96five Tuesday 19 Jan 2021

In a special collaboration with ACC-TV (Australian Christian Channel) and Christian broadcasters across the country, 96five will be involved in this year’s ‘Change the Heart’ prayer service.

The ecumenical service is organised by the non-profit, Christian indigenous organisation Common Grace and will be led by Aunty Jean Phillips, Australia’s most senior Aboriginal Christian Leader.  Aunty Jean has been involved in ministry for over 60 years, first beginning her service with the AIM (Aborigines Inland Mission).  Her ministry focus has been on justice, serving those living in poverty and raising up the next generation of First Nation’s Christian leaders.

The hope and purpose of this event is to ‘Change The Heart’ of Australia – to love their Aboriginal neighbour through prayer.

 

Since 2017 these services have been held in every state and territory with the support of Aboriginal Christian Leader, Brooke Prentis, and Common Grace, a movement of over 50,000 people pursuing Jesus and justice.

This year in light of the challenge of COVID-19 one national moment has emerged, a time to pray in unison by tuning in together to #ChangeTheHeart of Australia.

This annual event before January 26 — a day of mourning for our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, is an act of healing in these lands now called Australia. Aunty Jean has been educating Australian Christians for decades on the true history of these lands now called Australia, saying “Your history is our history, our history is your history.”

Join a time of lament and hope, as together we learn and acknowledge the true history of Australia, lament the injustices and present-day disadvantages facing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and pray for a nation “built on truth, justice, love and hope”.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions the service this year will be broadcast on ACC-TV (Foxtel), 96five and other Christian radio stations around the country and on-line from 6.30pm on Monday January 25th.

