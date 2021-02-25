Do You Love Numbers or Words? We're Hiring Now! – 96five Family Radio

Are you interested in working for the 96five family? Accounting and Announcing positions are available now.

By 96five Thursday 25 Feb 2021

We’ve got a couple of positions in the areas of announcing and accounting up for grabs right now!

96five is Brisbane’s very own Christian radio station, communicating messages of hope and inspiration to positively impact the people of Brisbane and beyond.

CURRENT VACANCIES

Radio Announcer

Full-Time | Brisbane, QLD

The Opportunity:

Fantastic career opportunity

Freedom to creatively engage audience in a competitive metro market

Highly supportive environment, with a united focus on our mission

96five is looking for an experienced content creator with a proven track record of delivering quality on-air and video/social media content. We require a skilful communicator who is mindful of the needs of the local community and able to engage well with their audience (target audience: 35-54 years old).

This opportunity involves joining a team of dedicated content creators currently working in 96five and stations across South East Queensland and NSW. This team is supported by experts with a focus on ministry outcomes and development. The successful applicant will be innovative, comfortable trying new things and be keen to continually improve through feedback.

The Organisation:

Family Radio Ltd is Brisbane’s leading Christian media organisation, communicating messages of hope and inspiration to transform life, faith and culture. We are the broadcaster of 96five on FM, Inspire Digital on DAB+ radio, and 96five online.

Working within a group of multi-platform media organisations, 96five’s purpose is to impact people with experiences of God’s love. Our values are: Be humble, be real, be all in. If you have a genuine passion for the mission and purpose of 96five and actively display the organisation’s values, then this is an ideal opportunity to utilise your professional capabilities to connect with and impact the community with hope.

The successful applicant will have:

Minimum 3 years full time experience on-air

Post-secondary studies in Media (preferable but not essential)

Current Police Clearance

Demonstrable knowledge of media and popular culture

The ability to understand the audience and how to engage it

Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively on-air and online

Highly developed written communication including the ability to write copy

Ready to Apply?

Send your application with cover letter addressing how you meet each of the criteria along with your CV, a show reel and/or recent on-air shift audio to contentjobs@96five.com

Closing Date: ASAP

Assistant Accountant

Full-Time | Brisbane, QLD

Are you an experienced Accountant keen to grow and develop?

The Opportunity:

An exciting opportunity has been created for an experienced accountant to be a key part of our finance team providing accounting solutions across a group of multi-platform media organisations. This position will allow you to learn and grow your skills in a changing and growing business environment within a dynamic industry. You will be joining us at an exciting time, having the opportunity to assist in setting up new and consistent processes across the organisations.

The role involves:

Working closely with the Finance Manager – Operations, this role will assist with the preparation and processing of financial and management accounts to enable wise stewardship of the resources entrusted to the ministry.

The Organisation:

We are part of a leading Christian media ministry, working together across multiple media outlets, communicating messages of hope and inspiration to transform life, faith and culture. This is a ministry with a clear Christian focus, and our team is committed to impacting people with experiences of God’s love. We seek to treat all people with respect and reveal Jesus Christ to the world, pointing to Him as the source of hope.

This rare role located at our Alderley office is ideal for a person with a genuine passion for the mission and vision of the ministry and a commitment to its values – Be humble, Be real, Be all in.

The successful applicant will have:

2-5 years of accounting experience

outstanding teamwork, interpersonal skills and the ability to collaboratively achieve results

a high level of written and verbal communication skills

accuracy and attention to detail

a willingness to learn, problem solve, and contribute to driving improvement

a good level of organisational and prioritisation skills, particularly under pressure

relevant accounting qualifications (preferred but not essential)

Ready to Apply?

If all this sounds like the opportunity you’ve been waiting for and you have the requisite skills and experience, send your application addressing why you would like to work for 96five and how you meet each of the criteria along with your CV to, financejobs@96five.com

Closing Date: 3 March 2021

Family Radio Ltd reserves the right to make an appointment prior to the close of applications.

Job Maker eligible employees are also encouraged to apply*.

*For more details about JobMaker Scheme eligibility – please check the criteria here: https://budget.gov.au/2020-21/content/factsheets/download/jobmaker_hiring_credit_factsheet.pdf

If we don’t have a position currently listed that you are interested in, and you want to be considered for future positions in your field of expertise, you are welcome to complete our General Employment Kit – that way we have your details on file.

As a community organisation we also rely heavily on members of our community volunteering their time. Learn more about volunteering at 96five here.

What Our Staff Say



“I love working at 96five because I learn something new about my community, myself and God each day. At 96five, I have opportunities beyond my role to learn new skills and find areas that spark my passion. I enjoy working with a team that love to work hard and have fun while doing it. Since working here I have been more connected with the community of Brisbane. Getting to know the stories of so many listeners motivates me in my work. Knowing that I can make someone smile or impact their life is a great reason to wake up each morning and do the job I do. I know that what I do at work has a greater purpose and impact than just myself. I love working at 96five!”

Shaliysh – Digital Media