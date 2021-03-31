Easter Programming on 96five – 96five Family Radio

96five will once again provide unique features and programs that reflect the significance of the Easter season.

By 96five Wednesday 31 Mar 2021

Easter remains a special time of year at 96five – it’s the weekend that saved the world!

There’s a lot of uncertainty around amidst the current pandemic we find ourselves living in. 96five will once again provide unique features and programs that reflect the significance of Easter – and that message of certain hope that is intrinsically tied to Jesus’ life, death and resurrection.

All this week and across the Easter weekend you’ll be hearing special greetings and Easter reflections from the heads of Brisbane’s Christian denominations. 96five thanks those church leaders for the time spent preparing those short Easter messages.

Good Friday

6:00am – Join 96five’s Alex Milne for a special Good Friday service. Inspirational music together with reflective yet hopeful insights and commentary, delivered to your lounge room, mobile device or car. Also available on the iHeart radio app.

9:00am – Be encouraged with a special edition of Family Worship with Russell Williams from Shore Hope Presbyterian Church in the Redlands exploring just how ‘good’ is Good Friday.

Easter Sunday

6:00am – Easter Sunday on 96five begins with the nation-wide Wesley Mission Easter Sunrise Service, simulcast on Channel Nine and heard on 96five. Easter Sunrise is hosted by the Superintendent of Wesley Mission, Stu Cameron, and includes short messages from the Australian Christian Churches, Uniting Church of Australia, the Anglican Church, Common Grace, Anthony Albanese and the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison. Special guests also include the founders of I FORGIVE DAY, Daniel and Leila Abdallah.

7:00am – Join 96five’s Alex Milne for an exuberant, Easter edition of ‘Sunday Celebration’! Alex will share thoughts and insights together with songs of inspiration and worship focussing on gratitude and thankfulness.

9:00am – The Easter celebrations on 96five continues with ‘Family Worship’. Join Duncan Barlow from the Laidley and Hatton Vale Uniting Churches in the Lockyer Valley as he explores the cosmic consequences of Easter, and how the death and resurrection of Jesus has made a difference in the universe.

