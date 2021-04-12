Register Now for the Boonah Freedom Climb 2021 – 96five Family Radio

You can choose whether you run, walk, cycle, hike or swim your 20 k’s over the 20 days from May 3rd to May 22nd, 2021.

By 96five Monday 12 Apr 2021

The Boonah Freedom Climb returns for its seventh year and is your opportunity to fight against human trafficking and modern-day slavery!

In previous years the climb saw participants hiking up Mount Edwards in the Scenic Rim. This year, the Boonah Freedom Climb virtual challenge is back, and by doing twenty k’s in twenty days, you can help the women and children of Project Freedom in Cambodia.

Project Freedom is based in Phnom Penh and the project aims to support the vulnerable who are living in slum dwellings and surviving on minimal resources and money. The Project Freedom social workers aim to improve the mental and physical health of vulnerable groups in Cambodia, particularly women and children that are vulnerable to trafficking.

You can choose whether you run, walk, cycle, hike or swim (the list is endless) your 20 k’s over the 20 days from May 3rd to May 22nd, 2021. You could even mix it up and do something different each day!

It’s easy to get started – register and choose your challenge, then put the word out on your socials and get cracking!

Use the hashtags #OurChallengeTheirFreedom, #BoonahFreedomClimb and #20ksin20days for your social posts and to connect with other participants.

Want do more than twenty k’s? No problem – choose the challenge that suits you. You could do laps of your block, your suburb, or your pool!

Together we can make a difference in the lives of the women and children of Cambodia, we can be a voice for the voiceless, and can help put a stop to the atrocities of modern-day slavery and human trafficking!

Ninety six five is a proud partner of the Boonah Freedom Climb 2021.