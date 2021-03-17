 We Want to Hear From You – 96five Family Radio

We Want to Hear From You

Your feedback will ensure 96five can continue to be a voice of hope into the future.

By 96five Wednesday 17 Mar 2021

You listen to 96five a lot, so you’re used to hearing from us.  But now, we want to hear from you!

This is your opportunity to tell us what you really think, as part of an Australia wide national research project.

As a not-for-profit media organisation, our focus is to ensure that we provide the best media content to you.

That’s why every two years we participate in a national study to help us better understand how we can serve you and our community in greater ways, and we are asking for your help again this year.

Nicky on location at Yarrabilba State School.

Your answers are anonymous, but will really help our understanding of what we mean to you and our city.  The survey should take around 12 to 15 minutes to complete.

Your feedback will ensure 96five can continue to be a voice of hope into the future.

Click here to take the survey.

And just for letting us know what you think, you could win a $100 gift voucher thanks to Christian Media and Arts Australia.

The survey period runs until 5pm on Friday April 9th.

 

Related Articles

Appeal Photo Gallery!

Oxley State School: School Excursion

Burrowes State School: School Excursion

Same Sex Marriage: the passionate debate

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Queensland Students Unite Against Bullying

What on Earth is an NFT? Our Tech Expert Explains the Digital Phenomenon

In a COVID World: Telehealth is Improving the Way Patients Are Cared for by Doctors

Industry Heavyweights Develop Blueprint for Tourism Recovery

for KING & COUNTRY Announce Live Concert Film

We Want to Hear From You

Nathan Completes His Big Ride

3 Ways Technology Is Making Life More Affordable