We Want to Hear From You – 96five Family Radio

Your feedback will ensure 96five can continue to be a voice of hope into the future.

By 96five Wednesday 17 Mar 2021

You listen to 96five a lot, so you’re used to hearing from us. But now, we want to hear from you!

This is your opportunity to tell us what you really think, as part of an Australia wide national research project.

As a not-for-profit media organisation, our focus is to ensure that we provide the best media content to you.

That’s why every two years we participate in a national study to help us better understand how we can serve you and our community in greater ways, and we are asking for your help again this year.

Your answers are anonymous, but will really help our understanding of what we mean to you and our city. The survey should take around 12 to 15 minutes to complete.

Your feedback will ensure 96five can continue to be a voice of hope into the future.

Click here to take the survey.

And just for letting us know what you think, you could win a $100 gift voucher thanks to Christian Media and Arts Australia.

The survey period runs until 5pm on Friday April 9th.