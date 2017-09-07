The Wedding Cake made from supermarket ingredients!

By 96five Thursday 7 Sep 2017

96five Cake Off Supermarket Challenge
Article written by 96five Intern – Stephanie Acraman

What would you do if your wedding cake didn’t show up on what was supposed to be a magical day?

26 year old bride Jade Neil was devastated when her $500 cake never arrived at her wedding in Townsville. However, it is thanks to the quick and innovative thinking of this bride, two sisters-in-law and a close friend that this masterpiece was put together –

 Woolwroths, Wedding, Cake

The bride had the creative thinking to make a cake using the classic Aussie Woolworths mud cakes and other ready-made ingredients to produce this – a cake you would hardly imagine was scrambled together last minute!

After feeling inspired by the work of these ladies, our own Steve gave three of the 96five girl’s – Christie, Nicky and Sha the same challenge who raced to make their own version of this masterpiece!

Watch the video below to find out who won the cake-off!

 

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Not a hero, but just doing a job. A Brissie nurse’s story of working in civil wars & natural disasters.

MOVIE REVIEW: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

TACO BELL IS COMING TO BRISBANE!

Do you drink coffee? You will want to know about this!

Citipointe Christian College: School Excursion

MARRIAGE WEEK: Keeping Love Alive

The Wedding Cake made from supermarket ingredients!

GETTING TO KNOW…Arthur Muhl – Content Director, Announcer, and really good guy!