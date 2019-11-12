Prayer 4U Today – Praying for Queensland and New South Wales in the midst of Bushfires – 96five Family Radio

Prayer 4U Today – Praying for Queensland and New South Wales in the midst of Bushfires By Shaliysh Robinson Tuesday 12 Nov 2019

With the on-going unprecedented severe fire and weather conditions, the team at 96five wants to rally together in prayer.

We are standing with you and your family, as we pray for our communities and our incredibly selfless firefighters, emergency service personnel and all of those in fire-prone areas.

This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. And if we know that he hears us—whatever we ask—we know that we have what we asked of him. 1 John 5:14 – 15 (NIV)

If you need support and encouragement during this time, the prayer team at 96five wants to come alongside you. Please submit your confidential prayer request below.

Know that your need will be prayed for during our daily team meetings.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a personal crisis and need to talk, call Lifeline’s 24-hour support line on 13 11 14.