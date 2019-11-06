Schoolies Done Better – 96five Family Radio

By: Jennifer Kerr

Schoolies celebrations mean school leavers hitting the Gold Coast, getting drunk, getting in trouble, and in the background of TV news live broadcasts, right? Oh my, but no! There is an amazing alternative to the cliché and many school leavers take on new and different experiences.

SU-Schoolies are drug and alcohol-free holidays full of thrill, adventure, fun and laughs for high school grads wanting to celebrate the end of year 12. They are run by Scripture Union Queensland (SU QLD).

SU QLD Programs Development Officer Andrew Beavers said the fully organised and supervised getaways, which has been running for 40 years and attracted more than 400 school leavers last year, were the ultimate start to life after school.

“SU-Schoolies has five of the most epic and unforgettable locations to choose from – Whitsundays, Sunny Coast, Fraser Island, Melbourne, or Hawaii,” Andrew said.

Yep, Hawaii!

“A lot of school grads just want to have fun and party, but when they go down to the Gold Coast with their mates they can end up in all sorts of trouble, which can be quite stressful for parents especially,” he said.

“We want to help young people celebrate this important milestone in their lives in a fun, safe environment. It’s Schoolies with no regrets.”

Each location is packed full of thrill and adventure and provides school leavers with an amazing and memorable experience. Surfing? Check! Shopping? Check! Sunset cruise? Check! Cultural experiences? Check! Relaxation? You bet!

How can this be?! Easy. All SU-Schoolies events are run by SU QLD staff and volunteers who are trained in caring for participants and managing activities and events. All staff and volunteers hold Blue Cards and are trained in the ChildSafe safety management system. It’s their job to keep everyone safe and make sure everyone has an amazing time!

“It was the most amazing trip with the most fantastic people. You definitely make lifelong friends and have the experience of a lifetime on this trip,” past SU Schoolie, Rosie, said.

And another past SU Schoolie, Sara, had such an amazing time, she went back the next year as a leader.

So who is SU QLD? Scripture Union Queensland runs more than 100 camps, holiday programs and community outreach events each year, as well as working with hundreds of ‘at-risk’ young people, and supplying school chaplains to provide social, emotional and spiritual support to more than 800 school communities across Queensland.

Check out the website https://su-schoolies.com/ or call 1300 478 753 for more info.

Article supplied with thanks to ACCTV.

About the Author: Jennifer is a Media and Communications Administrator at Scripture Union Queensland.