Act Justly and Love Mercy – 96five Family Radio

By: yesHEis

God has shown us over and over through the scriptures and the person of Jesus that he cares deeply about each individual, especially those who are overlooked or mistreated.

If we are to live our lives truly on mission, then we must seek justice and defend those who are being neglected or rejected by our society. We cannot stay silent; we must speak up for and defend those who cannot defend themselves. To do so, we can follow in the example of Jesus.

“…What does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” — Micah 6:8

The fragility we witness through disasters, a pandemic, and even riots can be disheartening. However, the voice of justice against racial violence and discrimination is shouting loud in order to bring hope again for so many people in our world.

As Christians choosing to follow in the footsteps of Jesus, here are some questions we can be asking ourselves:

What is God prompting us individually and corporately to do?

How do we move forward respectfully and fight for what is right?

What would Jesus do, and how would he do it?

Are we acting justly, loving mercy and walking humbly?

How do we prevent this from continuing?

We can have confidence that Jesus wouldn’t sit idly by, and as Christians, we cannot stay quiet. We need to stand up for those experiencing injustice and fight to bring hope and longterm change. We need to pray for our people, for our government leaders, for officers of the law and for the people bringing injustice into the light. We need to do right; seek justice and defend the oppressed.

“Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed…” — Isaiah 1:17

