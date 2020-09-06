Child Protection Week: Putting Children First – 96five Family Radio

Queenslanders are being encouraged to make child safety their business during Child Protection Week from 6 to 12 September.

Minister for Child Safety, Youth and Women Di Farmer said this year marked the 30th anniversary of Child Protection Week with the theme Putting Children First.

“Much has changed since Child Protection Week started in Australia 30 years ago,” Ms Farmer said.

“Over the last three decades, we’ve also seen a tremendous shift in community attitudes to the safety of young Queenslanders.

“Where previously it was hidden behind closed doors, child safety and the protection of children is now everybody’s business.

“During Child Protection week we all have a role in putting children first and reflecting on what we can do as individuals to ensure young Queenslanders are safe, loved and cared for.”

“Making child safety everybody’s business has never been more important as it is right now with COVID-19 creating a perfect storm for so many vulnerable families.

“Whether it’s offering support to parents under pressure or joining an online lesson with the Daniel Morcombe Foundation, there’s something we can all do to protect at-risk children.”

Ms Farmer said Child Protection Week was also an opportunity to recognise those who work tirelessly to make a difference in a child’s life.

“Child protection workers are confronted with difficult and challenging situations every day,” Ms Farmer said.

“Yet despite the increasing complexity of families affected by drug and alcohol abuse and domestic violence, child protection workers never lose focus on what’s important – the safety and welfare of vulnerable children.

“Congratulations to the workers on the frontline who were recognised on September 3 at the annual awards ceremony for their dedication, care and commitment.”

Award recipients for 2020 are:

Professional (Non-Government) Award – Lalania Tusa – Anglicare Southern Queensland

– Lalania Tusa – Anglicare Southern Queensland Professional (Government) Award – The Community Youth Response

The Community Youth Response Volunteer Award – Elizabeth Melvin – The Pyjama Foundation

Elizabeth Melvin – The Pyjama Foundation Regional Program Award – NPAFACS Client Services Program

NPAFACS Client Services Program Education Initiative Award – Multi-Agency Re-engagement Program

Multi-Agency Re-engagement Program Youth Participation Award – Brisbane Catholic Education – Student Voice Initiative

Brisbane Catholic Education – Student Voice Initiative Media & Communications Award – We’re Just Kids As Well Media Campaign

We’re Just Kids As Well Media Campaign Thriving Communities Initiative Award – Chancellor State College – Talking Families Initiative

– Chancellor State College – Talking Families Initiative Addressing overrepresentation of ATSI families, children and young people in the child protection system Award – Tammy Wallace – Churches of Christ in Queensland

Tammy Wallace – Churches of Christ in Queensland Transition 2 Success Initiative Award – Adrian Crush – Peirson Farms General Manager

Adrian Crush – Peirson Farms General Manager Child Safe Organisation Award – Act for Kids

Ms Farmer thanked the Queensland Child Protection Week Committee and volunteers for making the 30th anniversary of Child Protection week possible.

“30 years on, our commitment to building a better future for vulnerable young Queenslanders has never been stronger,” Ms Farmer said.

“I’m proud of the achievements of Queensland’s frontline child protection workers and volunteers in helping to make child safety everybody’s business.”