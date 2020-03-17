Coronavirus Care Through Prayer – 96five Family Radio

With the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, the team at 96five wants to rally together in prayer.

We are standing with you and your family, as we pray for our community. We want to present our requests to God particularly for people who might be at risk, vulnerable, isolated and anxious.

This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. And if we know that he hears us—whatever we ask—we know that we have what we asked of him. 1 John 5:14 – 15 (NIV)

If you need support and encouragement during this time, the prayer team at 96five wants to come alongside you. Please submit your confidential prayer request below.

Know that your need will be prayed for during our daily team meetings.

Prayer Request Name * First Last

Postcode *

Email *

Category * Family Relationships Health & Healing Education / Job /Career Guidance / Decision Making Finances / Provision Spiritual Growth Salvation of Loved Ones Praise Report Other

Your Prayer Request *

Please send me the LifeWords Daily Devotional Please add me to the 96five email newsletter list

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

If you need advice regarding COVID-19 please call the Coronavirus Health Information Line at 1800 020 080. If you require translating or interpreting services, call 131 450.

If you have serious symptoms such as difficulty breathing, call 000 for urgent medical help.