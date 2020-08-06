No EKKA But Strawberry Sundaes are Popping Up Around Brisbane! – 96five Family Radio

No EKKA But Strawberry Sundaes are Popping Up Around Brisbane! By Justin Rouillon Friday 7 Aug 2020

With Ekka 2020 cancelled, this means there’ll be no Strawberry Sundaes this year … or does it?

The Common Good has found a way to bring the Ekka Strawberry Sundae straight to you! Across Ekka week, at retail sites all over Brisbane, the famous Ekka Strawberry Sundaes will be available for purchase!

For 33 years now, The Common Good (an initiative of The Prince Charles Hospital Foundation) has brought the iconic creamy strawberry goodness to the EKKA, not only to satisfy your sweet tooth but – most importantly – to fund critical medical research.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said Ekka strawberry sundaes represented everything wholesome about The Ekka but had grown to icon status as the annual centrepiece of raising research funds via The Common Good and the Prince Charles Hospital.

“Ekka strawberry sundaes tell a great story about Queensland produce, and about Queenslanders supporting each other,” Mr Furner said.

“Just like buying these sundaes supports vital medical research, buying Queensland produce supports farmers and communities right across our great state.

“The sundaes themselves this year will use 4 tonnes of Queensland cream, 31,000 Queensland eggs and of course 25,000 punnets of donated Queensland strawberries.”

This is only the second time in Ekka history that these sundaes have been available outside of the Brisbane showgrounds. This is a one-off, limited edition promotion so get in quick while stocks last!

Locations

You can find your Ekka Sundaes for purchase on specified dates through the following retail locations. Please note: Due to the new COVID-19 situation in southern regions of Brisbane, the pop-up program is under daily review, and is subject to change.