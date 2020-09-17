School Holiday Activities @ South Bank & Roma Street Parklands – 96five Family Radio

There is no better place to relish in Brisbane’s celebrated alfresco climate than South Bank Parklands and Roma Street Parkland these school holidays.

With a wealth of children’s activities taking place across both local precincts, there is a fitting activity guaranteed for every tiny tot, and best of all, they’re completely free!

Field Days at South Bank Parklands

Field Days is transforming South Bank Parklands for a long weekend of family-friendly fun from 2October to 5 October. Reconnect with family, friends and the Cities iconic Parkland at this free community event, complete with colour, revelry and activities for the young and young at heart.

Set up camp for the day in Rainforest Green, surrounded by towering trees, festive ambience and kid’s entertainment in abundance. Stretch out with morning yoga for kids at the resident children’s stage; stay and play all day with circus acts, puppet shows, hoola hoop classes and garden games.

Then slow down the pace with live music on the Rainforest’s sun- dappled lawn and refuel your bouncing brood with tasty bites from the precinct’s stalwart eateries.

Kids Collective School Holiday Series at Roma Street Parkland

Making a return to Roma Street Parkland is the Kids Collective holiday program, from 21 September to 2 October, Monday to Friday.

The free outdoor series, designed for children aged 5- 12 years, is set to entertain children with a range of educational and interactive activities, stimulating parts of the brain that assist in creative thinking, problem solving as well as fine and gross motor skills.

From mini worm farm creations, butterfly watercolour paintings, nature play and bee themed craft, there is something to kindle every kids fancy.

Workshops will be split into 30- 45-minute sessions, taking place at 9:00am, 10:00am, 11:00am and12:00pm. To register into a Kids Collective workshop, please head to kidscollective.com.au.

Kids Collective – Nature Scavenger Hunt

Finally, it’s time to venture outside and smell the roses – literally! Roma Street Parkland’s Nature Scavenger Hunt is the perfect outdoor activity for kids; paired with a final pit stop at The Garden Room Café.

To get started simply download the activity sheet including a location map here, and get hunting for parkland nature. Explore every corner of the Parkland with your little one; learning, discovering and having fun!