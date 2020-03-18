Send Someone a Take-Care Card – 96five Family Radio

As people all over the world and within communities close to home — workplaces, churches, and more — are dealing with the realities of social distancing, self-isolation and quarantining, now is the time to practice thoughtfulness.

Why not start with this Take-Care Card?

Save, print and slip it under a neighbour’s door, or message it to someone via Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, Snapchat or all of them!

And, as well as lessening the spread of coronavirus, let’s lessen the feeling of loneliness.

Also, think about leaving kind note or giving a small gift (chocolates) to people who are especially feel the brunt of this pandemic — supermarket workers, doctors, teachers, receptionists…

