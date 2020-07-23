The Internet is Losing It’s Mind Over This Banana Caramilk Cake Recipe – 96five Family Radio

The Internet is Losing It’s Mind Over This Banana Caramilk Cake Recipe By 96five Thursday 23 Jul 2020

It seems like just about everyone has taken up baking as a hobby since the start of COVID.

I can’t tell you how many banana bread or sourdough progress shots I’ve seen on Instagram in the last few months! But you can put your basic banana bread recipe away because some creative genius has created banana caramilk cake and has generously shared the recipe with the internet!

Serves: 12+

Ingredients

For the cake:

250g butter, at room temperature

1 cup golden caster sugar

4 eggs, at room temperature

2 tsp vanilla extract

4 ripe Dole bananas, large, peeled and mashed

2 tsp baking soda

½ cup hot milk

3 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ block of Cadbury Caramilk, broken into squares

For the Caramilk Ganache:

1 block (190g) Cadbury Caramilk

200g cream

For the Vanilla Buttercream icing:

100g butter, room temperature

2 cups icing sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp milk

To serve:

½ block of Cadbury Caramilk, chopped, to decorate

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C bake. Line two medium (22cm diameter) cake tins with baking paper.

Beat butter and sugar until creamy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, then vanilla and Dole bananas.

Dissolve baking soda in hot milk, add to mixture and stir to combine.

Sift in flour and baking powder and fold gently into mixture until just combined. Do not over mix.

Spoon mixture into prepared tins and smooth tops. Gently press squares of Caramilk chocolate into the cake batter. Bake for 45 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean and the top is golden and springy to the touch. Allow to cool in tins and then turn out.

While the cakes are cooling, prepare the Caramilk ganache. In a bain marie, gently heat the cream over a low heat until small bubbles begin to appear.

Remove the cream from the heat and add the chocolate. Stir gently until the chocolate is almost fully melted. Use a whisk to combine the two until the ganache becomes glossy. Cool in the refrigerator and stir occasionally It will gradually thicken over time – it can take around two hours to get to the desired texture. Any remaining ganache can be stored in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.

When the ganache is cool, prepare the vanilla buttercream. In a medium bowl, cream butter with icing sugar, adding ½ cup at a time. Add in vanilla and milk and beat with an electric beater until well smooth and fluffy. You may need to add more milk to reach desired consistency.

Once the cake is cool and the Caramilk ganache thick enough to hold its shape, spread the ganache on the top of one cake, gently place the second on top and ice with Vanilla Buttercream Icing as desired.

Drizzle the remaining ganache over the iced cake, and gently arrange chopped / whole pieces of Caramilk on top.

Store banana caramilk cake leftovers (if there are any) in a sealed container in a cool place for 2-3 days.

(Recipe and photo from Dole NZ)

