Tickets on Sale For 'Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show' – 96five Family Radio

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show is now confirmed to bounce onto the Playhouse stage from 22 December 2020 to 10 January 2021.

By 96five Monday 26 Oct 2020

“Wackadoo!” – new dates have been announced for the official world premiere opening of Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show at Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC), with new seats released and on sale now.

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show is now confirmed to bounce onto the Playhouse stage from 22 December 2020 to 10 January 2021.

A brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show features an original story by Brisbane’s own Bluey creator Joe Brumm and new music by Brisbane based Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

Presented by QPAC’s Out of the Box in association with BBC Studios, Andrew Kay and Windmill Theatre Co. Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show stars the Queensland Heeler family, Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli in their first live theatre show. Featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as never seen before, brought to you ‘for real life’!

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas acknowledged the great effort from all partners enabling QPAC to present Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show from December in a COVID Safe way and over an extended season.

“Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show was scheduled to open at QPAC in May this year, but due to COVID-19, the extensive national tour had to be postponed. Since then, we’ve worked tirelessly with the producers to ensure this much-anticipated show could be staged safely for both artists and audiences at QPAC this year,” said Mr Kotzas.

“Under our COVID Safe Plan our theatres are currently required to operate at 50 percent capacity to allow for social distancing between booking parties. We therefore worked with all our Bluey partners to extend the season to allow for this and added even more performances.

“With all our existing ticket holders now rescheduled into new performances, we are pleased to announce new seats will be on sale tomorrow for this exciting premiere opening and we’re sure they’ll be snapped up quickly.

“It is wonderful news for Queensland Bluey fans that this much anticipated production can proceed in 2020 and have its official premiere opening in Bluey’s home city of Brisbane.

“QPAC is proud to be part of the creation and presentation of this new theatrical work reflecting our longstanding commitment to children’s participation in the arts and to collaborating with local companies to create new works and share unique Australian stories on stage,” said Mr Kotzas.

Loved by both parents and kids, Bluey is the most-watched series ever on ABC iview, with over 300 million plays across series 1 and 2*. In June 2019, BBC Studios struck a global broadcast deal with Disney to premiere Bluey in all territories outside Australia, New Zealand and Greater China including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

The home-grown animated series has enjoyed critical success in Australia and globally, winning a Logie Award for ‘Most Outstanding Children’s Program’ in 2019 and an International Emmy Kids Award in the Pre-school category in 2020.

In additional exciting news, kids and families can enjoy new episodes from series 2, which have premiered this week on ABC Kids and iview.

Bluey is produced by the Emmy® award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS and is co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios. Both series received production support from the Australian Government through Screen Australia, and Queensland Government through Screen Queensland.

Tickets to Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show at QPAC are on sale now. To book go to qpac.com.au or phone 136-246.