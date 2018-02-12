Banana Pancakes

By 96five Network Contributors Monday 12 Feb 2018

By: Susan Joy | The JOYful Table

Serves: 6 pancakes | Prep Time: 00:06 | Cooking Time: 00:15

My favourite way to eat these yummy sweet grain free pancakes, is to top them with coconut yoghurt and fresh strawberries, a drizzle of honey and a sprinkling of cinnamon. For a very special treat or a birthday breakfast, you could add 1/4 cup of dark chocolate chips (no soy, paleo friendly of course), just mix them through the batter by hand before cooking.

Ingredients

1 cup cashews
1/4 cup coconut (desiccated-finely shredded)
3 lge egg(s)
1 lge ripe banana(s)
1 Tbsp honey (unprocessed), or 100% maple syrup
1/2 tsp baking soda (bicarb)
2 – 3 Tbsp filtered water
2 tsp coconut oil, for cooking

Directions

Add the cashews to a food processor or blender. Blend until a fine meal is produced. Add the coconut and blend for a few seconds to break it down.

Add the remaining ingredients and blend until well combined, smooth and creamy (without any bits). Add extra water if needed to reach a similar consistency to a regular pancake batter.

Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium – low heat. Smear the pan with a little coconut oil at a time so the pancakes don’t brown too fast before they have cooked through.

Use a 1/4 cup of mixture per pancake. Cook 2 or more at a time (depending on the size of your pan). Use the back of a spoon to spread batter into a round shape.

Cook until the bottoms are brown and firm, approximately 3 – 4 minutes. Then flip, turning carefully as the top will be a bit sticky. Cook 1 – 2 minutes on second side.

Serve topped with coconut yoghurt, strawberries, a drizzle of honey and sprinkle of cinnamon or your favourite toppings.

Article supplied with thanks to The JOYful Table.

About the Author: Susan Joy is author of The JOYful Table cookbook containing gluten & grain free, and Paleo inspired recipes for good health and well being.

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Creating Healthy Habits – Part 1

Banana Pancakes

Catch-UP with this week’s KNS Podcast (only the best bits)!

Interview with Hillsong after 2018 Grammy Win

An exciting opportunity to join the 96five team!

Exciting Changes Strengthens Christian Broadcasting Nationally

Do you want daily inspiration delivered straight to you?

Valentine’s Day Ideas for a Romantic Date on a Budget