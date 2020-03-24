4 Ways To Host a Group Video Call – 96five Family Radio

By: yesHEis

There are so many tools available to stay connected and continue community, so here are just 4 ways to host a group video call. This type of experience may feel strange at first but we can choose to lean into the unfamiliar and trust that God can do something powerful as we gather together to encourage one another and invest in relationship.



Here are 4 different ways to hang out online:

Instagram Group Video Call

Instagram is great for group video calls of up to 6 participants. How to do it? First, create a group chat in direct messages, then hit the video button in the top right to start the call.

Google Hangouts

If you want to gather more than 6 people Google Hangouts might be perect for you, with support for free group calls to 25 people. You can access the software through the mobile app or website.

Zoom Meeting

Zoom meetings can accommodate up to 100 people on a group video call at once! You need an account to host a meeting which can then be shared to others via a link or Zoom Meeting ID. *Meetings are limited to 40mins on the free plan.

Skype Group Call

Skype accommodates up to 50 people in a group video call and all members must install and register their Skype account to join.

Test which online platform works best for you and then start engaging in conversations. In the midst of the disruption, you can invest in relationships with people and be an encouragement. What an opportunity!

