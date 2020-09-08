Business S.O.S. Campaign – Terms and Conditions – 96five Family Radio

1 GENERAL

1.1 Information on how to enter forms part of these conditions. Entry into the competition constitutes acceptance of these terms and conditions.

1.2 The Promoter is Family Radio Limited trading as “96five”, 81 Mina Parade, Alderley, 4051. ABN 12 067 249 281

1.3 For the purposes of these Terms and Conditions, Family Radio Limited includes all related and subsidiary companies, past, present and future officers, agents, representatives, employees and assigns.

1.4 The Promoter advises that the below stipulated Terms and Conditions are an addendum to The Promoter’s general Terms and Conditions set out on The Promoter’s website.

2 ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

2.1 Entry is only open to Australian residents who are 18 years or over. Employees and Volunteers of the Promoter and their immediate families and agencies associated with this promotion are ineligible to enter. Employees of Bluebox Media and AOSCo and their immediate families and agencies associated with this promotion are ineligible to enter.

2.2 The promotion commences at 6.00am AEST on Wednesday, 9th September 2020 and entries close at 5:00pm AEST on Wednesday, 30th September 2020 with the winner drawn just after 8.00am AEST on Friday 2nd October 2020(the Promotion Period).

2.3 To enter a business in the draw, participants must complete the nomination form on 96five’s website www.96five.com including why the nominated business deserves a Shout Out of Support and entry into the draw for the Triple Impact Marketing Campaign. The nominated business must be located within the Greater Brisbane Region and promote products or services that align with 96five’s family values.

2.4 There is a limit of one entry per person. Incomplete and incomprehensible entries will be deemed invalid.

2.5 Businesses will be selected at random for an on-air Shout Out of Support between 6am and 6pm during September, 2020.

2.6 Nominated businesses will be contacted by 96five and advised of their nomination. If the authorised representative agrees to the Competition Terms and Conditions, the business will be entered into the draw for the Triple Impact Marketing Campaign.

2.7 Entries for the Triple Impact Marketing Campaign will be reviewed by the selection panel to decide on 5 finalists. The selection panel will be a minimum of 3 people, who may include: a representative from Bluebox Media; a representative from AOSCo; and a representative from 96five. Selection for the finalist shortlist will be based on, but not limited to;

(i) the number of unique nominations received for the same business

(ii) reason for needing a Shout Out of Support

(iii) the ability for the Triple Impact Marketing Campaign to add value and have a positive outcome for that business

(iv) validity of all eligibility criteria.

2.8 The 5 finalists selected will go into the random draw for the Triple Impact Marketing Campaign (The Prize). The winner will be announced on-air on 96five Family Radio just after 8am, Friday, 2nd October 2020. The winner’s name will also be published on the promoter’s website www.96five.com.

3 THE PRIZE

3.1 The winning business drawn on 2nd October 2020, will win the following Triple Impact Marketing Campaign:

a) 96five – 3 Month Branding Campaign Valued up to $22,140 + GST

* 21 Run of Station 30sec spots per week x 13 weeks

* 1 x 30sec Script and Audio Production

b) AOSCo – 3 Month Digital Billboard Campaign Valued up to $19,350 + GST

* The choice of of any 2 of AOSCo billboard locations below for this period, or rotate around the network for 3 months. Locations: Chapel Hill, Upper Mount Gravatt and Virginia.

c) Bluebox Media – Digital Activation Package Valued up to $4,140 + GST

* Website Build (Up to 5 pages. Not E-commerce.) or Bespoke Landing Page for the Campaign Strategy

* SEO and Social Media ‘health check’

* Digital Marketing workshop/strategy

* Artwork for AOSCo Digital Billboard Campaign

3.2 The winning Business will be responsible for the following costs associated with their website but outside the parameters of the prize: domain registration, hosting, plugins, assets etc

3.3 The 3 components of the Triple Impact Marketing Campaign are to be managed by 96five and, subject to availability, undertaken concurrently with a completion date prior to the 1st April 2021.

3.4 Prizes are non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash. Any tax on the prize is the responsibility of the winner. Independent financial advice should be sought by any person participating in this promotion

3.5 All prizes are accepted entirely at the risk of the winner, and 96five excludes all warranties in connection with any prize to the extent permitted by law.

3.6 96five, its agencies, affiliates, sponsors and representatives are not responsible for any costs undertaken by the winner that exceed the prize as outlined in the Terms and Conditions.

3.7 In the event that a winner chooses not to accept a prize, they forfeit any and all claims to that prize, which will be dealt with according to the absolute discretion of 96five subject to legislative requirements.

3.8 96five, its agencies, affiliates, sponsors and representatives are not responsible for defective prizes or misuse of any prize, or for any claims, liability, loss or damage arising out of or in connection with any promotion promoted by 96five.

4 PRIZE COLLECTION

4.1 The Prize must be claimed in person within 30 days from the date of winning unless the winner is advised otherwise. The winner will be required to provide photographic identification for the purposes of collecting the prize or nominate someone to collect it on their behalf.

4.2 The Promoter reserves the right to redraw in the event of any entrant being unable to satisfy these competition conditions, they forfeit or they don’t claim the prize. If the prize remains unclaimed or forfeited through ineligibility or otherwise, the Promoter will conduct a further draw or draws, as required, before the close of business of Friday, 6th November 2020. The winner of the subsequent draw will be announced on 96five at 96.5FM and published on http://www.96five.com

5 ENTRIES

5.1 All entries become the property of the Promoter. By entering the promotion, and unless otherwise advised, each entrant also agrees to be entered into a database and the Promoter may use the entrants’ names, addresses, telephone numbers, email address and the winners’ names and addresses and photographs for future promotional, marketing and publicity purposes in any media worldwide, including sending the entrant electronic messages, without notice and without any fee being paid unless otherwise advised by the entrant. The Promotor guarantees no selling of details to external companies. All entrants details will only be used internally.

6 WARRANTIES

6.1 The Promoter does not take any responsibility for any costs associated with entering and/or accessing this competition including and not limited to the costs incurred in attending meetings with 96five, Bluebox Media or AOSCo.

6.2 If for any reason this promotion is not capable of running as planned due to any reason, including unauthorised intervention, fraud, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter, which corrupt or affect the administration security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this promotion, the Promoter reserves the right (subject to any applicable law) in it’s sole discretion to cancel the promotion or to disqualify any individual who has tampered with the entry process.

6.3 In the case of the intervention of any outside agent or event which naturally changes the result or prevents or hinders its determination, including but not limited to vandalism, power failures, tempests, natural disasters, acts of God, civil unrest, strikes; the Promoter may in its absolute discretion cancel the promotion and recommence it from the start on the same conditions subject to state legislation.

6.4 If the Promoter becomes aware that a prize winner is in breach of any Entry Requirement contained in these Terms and Conditions the Promoter may deem that prize winner ineligible.

6.5 Except for any liability that cannot be excluded by law, the Promoter (including its officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the Promotion, including, but not limited to, where arising out of the following: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorized access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoters) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoters; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Conditions of Entry; (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant and/or (f) redemption of the prize.

Authorised Under:

The Charitable and Non-Profit Gaming Act 1999 (Qld) as a Category 4 Game.

Other Definitions:

AEST means Australian Eastern Standard Time.

FM means frequency modulation as used for radio broadcasting.

95.5FM means the radio frequency operated by the Promoter in Brisbane, Queensland.