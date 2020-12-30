Do You Have a Wonder Woman Complex? – 96five Family Radio

Are you so busy maintaining your family, work, kids and other people’s expectations that you’ve forgotten how to just be?

By: Danni Synot

Anyone else out there feel like they have to hold it all together like some kind of superhero?

I’m sure I used to have a Wonder Woman complex. It works a treat – for a while. It’s all cool while you have the energy, but then where do you run to when things are falling apart?

Do you withdraw into a book, distract yourself online, or do you wall up with another mask and try to hold yourself together on the outside, pretending to be invincible while inside your heart is imploding into a thousand jagged pieces?

So exhausting! I mean, we might be able to do it for while but eventually we end up like a kettle, the pressure keeps building and something finally blows.

Back when I thought I was Wonder Woman, I battled everything trying to manage a marriage, kids, work, ministry, financial pressures, and a big one…other people’s happiness and expectations, yet I lost the very thing God created me to be – myself, and my true identity in Jesus. I was always so busy trying to do, that I had forgotten how to just be. I was burned out and frustrated.

Are you in that place right now? Maybe you’re scrambling for a solution and reading this thinking something like: “Then what is the answer Danni, coz I’m in way over my head? If running to other things or people won’t fix my stuff, and trying to hold myself together clearly doesn’t work, then what am I expected to do?” Do you really want to know? Well then, here it is, profound advice:

Nothing. – until you first let go and trust Jesus to hold you together. Here’s why:

15 He is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn over all creation, 16 for all things in heaven and on earth were created in Him—all things, whether visible or invisible, whether thrones or dominions, whether principalities or powers—all things were created through Him and for Him. 17 He himself is before all things and all things are held together in Him. -Colossians 1:15-17

If He can create and hold the whole universe together, then He can hold you together too. If you’re already broken or loaded up, let Him heal you too, just like He did with me.

28 Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. 29 Take my yoke on you and learn from Me, because I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. 30 For My yoke is easy to bear, and My load is not hard to carry.” -Matthew 11:28-30

It’s time to give up the fight and rest. Let go and let Him hold you together. Take time to heal.

After all, you’re not Wonder Woman and that’s ok.

