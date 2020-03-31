Let Your Community Know About Your Business Now – 96five Family Radio

Let Your Community Know About Your Business Now By Shaliysh Robinson Tuesday 31 Mar 2020

There is no denying that we are in the midst of an uncertain season, however, one thing that is certain is that our listeners are tuning in to receive messages of hope!

Radio puts your business in the conversation

It offers you the opportunity to deliver a simple yet powerful message to a community that is interested in your product or service and is a really effective way to promote your business. Let your community know that you haven’t disappeared during this time. To help you achieve this, Brisbane 96five is offering your business some flexible radio campaigns, starting from $131 per week.

To find out more, please contact our sponsorship team via the contact form below.